Security beefed up in cities ahead of New Year celebrations

Bhubaneswar: With hours left to welcome the New Year, security has been beefed up in all major cities of Odisha as a measure to maintain law and order.

The denizens are preparing themselves to celebrate the zero night. While some have already signed up for a party with friends to ring in the New Year, others are planning to celebrate the last of day of 2018 with their families.

Meanwhile, fire service department personnel put on checks on several hotels in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Cuttack, and Puri as a measure for the eve of the New Year. Hotels found without the safety norms and NOC, will not be allowed for the celebrations.

Security personnel have been deployed at several check posts and private vehicles are being scanned to avoid any untoward incidents.

There will be an adequate deployment of traffic police, local police, and PCR in the city in order to contain hooliganism and revelry in the name of New Year celebration.

On the other hand, lakhs of people thronged the Puri Srimandir this morning for darshan of the deities to mark their new year.

