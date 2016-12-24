Tight security in Kandhamal for Christmas

Phulbani: Memories of the 2008 communal riots still linger in Kandhamal where security has been beefed up ahead of Christmas on Sunday. The Kui Samaj Samanwaya Samiti has called for bandh in the district observing the day as Sahid Diwas while police has been alerted in the district headquarter Phulbani and other sensitive areas.

While churches and prayer houses in the region have been decorated for prayers and mass, the Kui Samiti has brought up 34 point demands to be fulfilled. Christians here however said the bandh will not hamper the spirit of celebrations.

Kandhamal SP Pinak Mishra said that the district administration and Kui community members are still discussing the possibility of averting the bandh.

To avoid any untoward incident police has made elaborate arrangements, he said. Police has been deployed around every church to control law and order situation. 30 platoon police force, 30 police officers, five DSPs, 2 additional SPs, 9 companies CRPF and SOG have been deployed in the district. Checking of vehicles and increased police patrolling at night has also begun in sensitive areas.