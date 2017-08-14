Security beefed up for Independence Day celebration

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, security has been tightened across the State, said DGP KB Singh on Sunday.

During the parade in the State capital, 25 platoons of police forces would be deployed and 50 CCTV cameras would keep watch on the proceedings.

Meanwhile, a full-dress parade rehearsal was held at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in the city. All the troupes that would participate in the Independence Day parade joined it. DGP Singh informed that for the first time ITBP, Odisha Swift Action Force, ODRAF contingents have been included in the parade.

“We have been very selective in choosing the participating contingents. Last time, there were 65 contingents, but this year we chose 53 teams to improve quality,” said Singh.