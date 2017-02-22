Security arrangements tightened Lingaraj temple for Mahashivaratri

Bhubaneswar: With only one day left for Mahashivaratri security has been tightened in the Lingaraj temple premises. The temple administration has made elaborate security arrangements and has installed CCTV cameras to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanhwile, ASI has initiated for quick completion of the temple’s rear wall fence and implementing action plan to resolve other vital issues within the destined time frame.

Devotees have to enter the temple through Lion’s Gate, so barricades are built to avoid any mishap and the entrance will be equipped up with a metal detector machine as well for sensing significant threat.