Section 144 clamped in Hatadelanga fearing group clash during Delang Mahotsav

Puri: In a bid to maintain law and order during ‘Delang Mahotsav’, the Puri district administration clamped prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC at Hatadelanga area under Pipili block in the district.

“We have clamped the prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC for seven days as a precautionary measure. Last year, violence group clashes erupted between two groups and bombs hurled at Hatadelanga during the celebration of Delanga Mahotsav”, said a district official.

Two platoons of police force have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Group clashes erupted between the locals of Denupada and Jagdalpur villages over some petty issue during the celebration of Mahotsav. People from both sides were injured after they indulged in stone pelting and hurling of crude bombs.