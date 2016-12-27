SEC’s all party meeting: proposal for alcohol prohibition during election

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the upcoming panchayat polls in the State here, Odisha Election Commissioner chaired an all party meeting here on Monday to discuss on various important issues.One of the important issue discussed was prohibition of alcohol for at least a week before the Election Day.

Representatives of all major political parties, including BJD, BJP, INC and CPI came together to put forth their respective opinions before the Commission. Apart, the parties agreed on many important issues in the meeting. One of them was.

Briefing the media after the meeting, senior BJD leader Suryanarayan Patro said that they have endorsed a week long alcohol prohibition before the election and hope that the Commission would accept their suggestion.

However, BJP leaders seemed disappointed after the meeting. General Secretary of state BJP unit expressed his dissatisfaction after this meeting. He said that they demanded for the vote counting to be completed on a single day and also opined in favor of separate ballot boxes for the Zilla Parishad elections. But, the Government has not accepted any of their suggestions.

He also informed that BJP will meet the Governor and submit a memorandum in this regard. Representing Congress, senior leader Shivanand Ray also spoke in favour of electoral reforms in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Secretary of state Election Commission(SEC) has said that they have received suggestions and demands from various political parties and it would be examined soon.

However, as per sources, the SEC will announce dates for panchayat polls in two to three days.