Secretaries to visit districts to supervise ‘High Priority Govt Schemes’ in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major decision, as many as thirty senior bureaucrats under the government of Odisha have been asked to visit their assigned district for four days in the first week of every month to supervise the ‘High priority Government Schemes’ in the state.

Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi has recently written to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Commissioner-cum-Secretaries of the State Government and the EIC-cum-Secretary of Works Department in this regard.

The decision was taken to ensure delivery of government services to the people in an effective manner.

The high priority Government schemes and programmes include “Mamata”, “Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana-PMAY (Rural Housing)”, “Cluster Bore Well – Deep Bore Well & Lift irrigation”, “Mission Shakti”, “Niramaya”, “Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana (OB&OCWWB)”, “Drinking Water”, “Rural Electrification”, “PDS-NFSA”, “Pension Schemes (IGNOAP, IGNWP, IGNDP, MBPY)”, “SSA & Hostels’ and ‘ICDS”.

Following is the list of Secretaries and their assigned districts

Laxmi Narayan Gupta- Jharsuguda

Suresh Chandra Mahapatra- Puri

GVV Sharma- Mayurbhanj

TK Pandey- Cuttack

Raj Kumar Sharma- Keonjhar

Pradeep Mahapatra- Sambalpur

Pradeep Kumar Jena- Kalahandi

Mona Sharma- Khurda

Niten Chandra- Gajapati

Sanjeev Chopra- Sundergarh

G Srinivas- Rayagada

Saurabh Garg- Boudh

Anu Garg- Balasore

Vijay Arora- Bargarh

Chandra Shekhar Kumar- Kandhamal

Deoranjan Kumar Singh- Nuapada

Nikunja Bihari Dhal- Deogarh

A.K.Meena- Dhenkanal

Surendra Kumar- Kendrapara

Ranjana Chopra- Ganjam

Shubha Sharma- Sonepur

Vishal Gagan- Malkangiri

Pramod Kumar Meherda- Koraput

Sanjay Kumar Singh- Jagatsinghpur

Vishal Kumar Dev- Balangir

Hemant Sharma- Nayagarh

G Mathi Vathanan- Angul

Bishnupada Sethi- Nabarangpur

Chitra Arumugam- Bhadrak

Vir Vikram Yadav – Jajpur