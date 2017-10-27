Secretaries to visit districts to supervise ‘High Priority Govt Schemes’ in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major decision, as many as thirty senior bureaucrats under the government of Odisha have been asked to visit their assigned district for four days in the first week of every month to supervise the ‘High priority Government Schemes’ in the state.
Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi has recently written to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Commissioner-cum-Secretaries of the State Government and the EIC-cum-Secretary of Works Department in this regard.
The decision was taken to ensure delivery of government services to the people in an effective manner.
The high priority Government schemes and programmes include “Mamata”, “Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana-PMAY (Rural Housing)”, “Cluster Bore Well – Deep Bore Well & Lift irrigation”, “Mission Shakti”, “Niramaya”, “Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana (OB&OCWWB)”, “Drinking Water”, “Rural Electrification”, “PDS-NFSA”, “Pension Schemes (IGNOAP, IGNWP, IGNDP, MBPY)”, “SSA & Hostels’ and ‘ICDS”.
Following is the list of Secretaries and their assigned districts
Laxmi Narayan Gupta- Jharsuguda
Suresh Chandra Mahapatra- Puri
GVV Sharma- Mayurbhanj
TK Pandey- Cuttack
Raj Kumar Sharma- Keonjhar
Pradeep Mahapatra- Sambalpur
Pradeep Kumar Jena- Kalahandi
Mona Sharma- Khurda
Niten Chandra- Gajapati
Sanjeev Chopra- Sundergarh
G Srinivas- Rayagada
Saurabh Garg- Boudh
Anu Garg- Balasore
Vijay Arora- Bargarh
Chandra Shekhar Kumar- Kandhamal
Deoranjan Kumar Singh- Nuapada
Nikunja Bihari Dhal- Deogarh
A.K.Meena- Dhenkanal
Surendra Kumar- Kendrapara
Ranjana Chopra- Ganjam
Shubha Sharma- Sonepur
Vishal Gagan- Malkangiri
Pramod Kumar Meherda- Koraput
Sanjay Kumar Singh- Jagatsinghpur
Vishal Kumar Dev- Balangir
Hemant Sharma- Nayagarh
G Mathi Vathanan- Angul
Bishnupada Sethi- Nabarangpur
Chitra Arumugam- Bhadrak
Vir Vikram Yadav – Jajpur