Second wife kills husband jealous over his love for first wife

Phulbani: A woman was arrested in Kandhamal district for allegedly killing her husband while he was asleep, police informed today.

The deceased has been identified as Arta Sahoo (40), a resident of Kalipanga village under Phiringia police limits in the district.

According to reports, Arta had tied his second wed knot with his first wife’s younger sister Sabitri (28) few years ago; who was jealous of the deceased first wife happens to be her elder sister.

As the victim continued to love his first wife, the jealous second wife, Sabitri, was upset over the relationship and decided to eliminate her husband forever.

As per her plan, she slit Arta’s throat with a sharp weapon while he was sleeping at night on Feb 7.

Initially, police suspected any outsider behind the murder. However, during the course of investigation into the case, police interrogated Sabitri, who later confessed to killing her husband out of jealousy.

