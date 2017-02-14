Second phase polls tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The polling for second phase Panchayat elections will be held tomorrow.

As many as 53,62,814 voters will exercise their adult franchise for electing their representatives for 174 Zilla Parishads under 65 blocks in 29 districts.

Polling will be held at 18,581 wards of 1,386 gram panchayats from 7 am to 1 pm. Counting will begin from 1 pm. Since elections for Polsara Zilla Parishad has already been finalized with an uncontested win polls will be held for the rest 173 ZP.

Speaking to media persons here, Election Commission Secretary Rabindranath Sahu said instructions to Collectors, SPs for ensuring security of polling officials have been laid out. Without police escort polling party will not return to and from the booths, he said.

CCTV installations will also be facilitated at sensitive and ultra sensitive booths to prevent any untoward incidents. Two polling officers, one presiding officer, one or two police officer will be deployed at each polling booth.

Earlier on Monday, the first phase polls ended in 188 ZP out of which the BJD grabbed 103 seats while the BJP won in 71, Congress with 11 and independent candidates won in 3 ZP.

After incidents of violence, ballot box loot in polling booths across 62 wards in the state during the first phase polls on Monday, results have been withheld at such places. Elections will be held in a phased manner as per the notification issued by the election commission.

While re-polls for Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Nuapada will be held on February 18, elections in Puri, Sundergarh will be conducted on February 20. Similarly reelections in Bhadrak and Koraput will be held on February 21.