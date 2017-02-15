Second phase polls conclude; Violence in Athagarh, Boudh

Headlines

Bhubaneswar: Polling for the second phase of panchayat elections has concluded and counting has begun on Wednesday. Around 60 percent polling was seen in the second phase till 12 noon. Violence was reported in Boudh, Athagarh and other regions.

Polling was held for 173 zilla parishad zones under 65 blocks in 29 districts while in Polsara Zilla Parishad an uncontested win was witnessed earlier. While polling continued from 7 am to 1 pm, counting began thereafter.

Violence was reported from various regions while there was a blank firing front of two poll booths in Boudh and clash in Athagarh. Police has already reached the Kumarpur-sashang area in Athagarh where there was clash between two BJD groups during campiagning by MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain.

In Boudh, there was blank firing by miscreants before two booths in Kasurabandh panchayat and also six were injured in a group clash for which a platoon force has been deployed.

