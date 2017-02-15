Second phase poll percentage higher than first phase

Bhubaneswar: The second phase polls of panchayat election that concluded today featured better statistics of polling compared to the first phase polls on February 13.

The polling percent for the second phase of elections stands at 73 per cent overall while in the first phase it was 71 per cent. The highest voting was seen in Dhenkanal with 83% turnout of voters while the minimum was at Malkangiri at 60% owing to threats by Maoists.

During the first phase of the three tier panchayat polls, Subarnapur recorded the highest percentage of polling at 84.3 % followed by Jagatsinghpur at 84 per cent and Dhenkanal at 79 per cent.