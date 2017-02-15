Headlines

Second phase poll percentage higher than first phase

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
second phase

Bhubaneswar: The second phase polls of panchayat election that concluded today featured better statistics of polling compared to the first phase polls on February 13.

The polling percent for the second phase of elections stands at 73 per cent overall while in the first phase it was 71 per cent. The highest voting was seen in Dhenkanal with 83% turnout of voters while the minimum was at Malkangiri at 60% owing to threats by Maoists.

During the first phase of the three tier panchayat polls,  Subarnapur recorded the highest percentage of polling at 84.3 % followed by Jagatsinghpur at 84 per cent and Dhenkanal at 79 per cent.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Anubhav Anubhav
13.0K
Entertainment

In pics: Happy marriage anniversary Anubhav and Barsha
heaviest heaviest
4.2K
Headlines

World’s heaviest woman weighing 500 kg lands in Mumbai for surgery
10 yr old girl raped in city 10 yr old girl raped in city
4.1K
Crime

10 yr old girl raped in city
Guinness World Record Guinness World Record
3.4K
Headlines

Sudarshan Pattnaik sets Guinness record with tallest sand castle
Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
3.3K
Crime

Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
To Top