Second OJEE results announced today

Bhubaneswar: The results of second Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) have been announced today. Out of total 4,958 applicants in the BTech, 4,957 students qualified to get a rank.

Choice filling will be held on August 12 and the final list will be out on August 13. Students will report to respective institutes in the next day, OJEE Chairman Tusar Nath had informed earlier.

As many as 6,921 students appeared for the test at 11 centres here on Thursday. The exam was conducted as a last option to fill up large scale vacancies in engineering streams.

As many as 5,766 students have applied for the test for admissions into B-Tech, 905 students for MBA and 250 students for MCA stream.

Earlier, Orissa High Court on August 4 had directed OJEE authorities for a second test while hearing a petition filed by Odisha Private Engineering Colleges Association (OPECA) to fill up vacant seats in B-Tech stream lying vacant in the ‘reserved category.’

The Court had made it clear that general and reserve category students can appear for the special OJEE for MBA and MCA. However, the Court had also directed the State Government to complete the entire admission process by August 14.