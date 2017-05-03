Second bank robbery in Kashmir within 2 hours

Srinagar: In a second such incident in past 24 hours, unknown gunmen on Wednesday looted a bank in Wahibugh village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

As per sources, three unidentified gunmen with their faces covered, believed to be militants, broke into a branch of Ellaquai Dehati Bank at Wahibugh, Pulwama, and took away cash from the counter. It is not immediately known how much cash the militants looted.

After the incident, security forces cordoned off the area. On Tuesday, militants had looted Rs 65,000 from the same bank’s Kader branch in neighbouring Shopian district.