Pragativadi News Service
SEC: Outside leaders to leave site 36 hours prior to panchayat polls

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission (SEC) in a statement on Friday has imposed restrictions on the stay of outside political leaders soon after the end of campaigning and 36 hours prior to the polling dates.

State Election Commission (SEC) Secretary Rabindranath Sahu has said that restriction has been imposed on the stay of political leaders and campaigners in the fields soon after the mandatory deadline of canvassing. However, if they are voters of the specific place going to poll, they could be allowed.

He informed that as per the norm, campaigning stops forthwith 36 hours before the polling date. Those political leaders from outside the constituency are not allowed to stay there. Since there is no scope for further campaigning, they are bound leave the place. The Election Commission of India has this guideline. But, this procedure has been adopted for the first time in the panchayat polls.

