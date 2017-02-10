SEC identifies 8491 booths as ‘Hyper Sensitive’

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission has identified 8,491 booths as hyper-sensitive for the upcoming three tier panchayat polls.

Similarly about 18,931 booths have been categorized as sensitive in nature, the commission said.

As per sources, while Kandhamal district has maximum number of hyper sensitive booths at 1076 Cuttack has 1,841 numbers of sensitive booths the highest in Odisha.

Speaking to media persons, Commission Secretary Rabindranath Sahu said appropriate provisions have been made for ensuring that no untoward incidents happen in the sensitive polling areas. Facilities like installation of Close Circuit Cameras (CCTV) videography will help officials keep vigilance on these booths.

The commissioner added that as per provisions enlisted out to concerned district Collectors under whose jurisdiction the super sensitive booths lie, at least one ASI or above-rank officer will be present. Further security measures would also be heightened for sensitive booths.

It is to be noted that the classification of the polling stations have been made based on the information collected from collectors, SP and taking into account the poll history.

The three tier polls for sarpanch, panchayat samiti, and zilla parishad posts kick off on February 13 and continue in five different phases notably on February 15, 17, 19 and 21.