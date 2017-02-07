SEC directs Govt for CB probe into Tarabha youth murder incident

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission on Tuesday ordered government for initiating crime branch probe into pre panchayat poll violence at Tarabha which led to death of a youth.

Asking the government to deploy paramilitary forces in the area if necessary to avoid tension, the commission noted that it is a serious issue and demands high level probe.

Speaking to media persons here today, commission secretary Rabindranath Sahu said it is aware of poll violence situation in Tarabha and is taking all possible measures in consultation with the district collector and SP.

Meanwhile the main accused Byomkesh Biswal, an OSAP personnel has been taken on a two day remand for interrogation into the alleged murder of Salman Rout a BJP activist during a pre poll violence in Tarabha Gram Panchayat of Dhenkanal on Friday. He was arrested on Saturday.

The district police have also lodged case against 34 other villagers for taking law into their hands.

Notably, Rout was allegedly shot at by Biswal during pre poll violence on Friday night which triggered tension in the area leading the police to impose prohibitory section 144 and deploy forces to prevent any untoward incidence since then.

As per police sources the incident was a fallout of unrest between local BJD and BJP on the backdrop of panchayat elections. Also Byomkesh who happens to be an activist of BJD had long term enmity against Rout an active worker of BJP. But the reasons for the alleged murder are still shrouded in mystery.