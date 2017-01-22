SEC declares fresh dates for non represented zones

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission (SEC) has declared fresh dates for nominations, withdrawal of candidature for the upcoming three tier panchayat polls in areas where the processes have not be done or all candidatures have been quashed.

The commission has stipulated that the zones where nominations have not been done or rejected would be allowed for re-application of the processes. As per sources, nominations would be done from January 27 and would be completed by January 30.

The candidates can withdraw their candidature by February 4. The Commission also said that there would be no change in the dates of elections in those areas.

The poll officials will hang out notices in offices of Block, GP, Sub-collector on January 24 following which nomination process would begin from January 27. Barring any holidays candidates can file their nominations every day within 11 am and 3 pm till February 4.

Candidates vying for ward membership and sarpanch posts would file their nominations from GP offices, panchayat samiti members would file their nominations at Block offices while candidates contesting for zilla parishad posts would file their applications at Sub-collector offices.

The final list of eligible candidates will be published on February 4, the commission said.