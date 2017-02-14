SEC to conduct repolls in disturbed booths

Bhubaneswar: Following reports of poll violence, ballot box loot at different places of the state during the first phase of Panchayat elections on Monday, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday announced fresh elections for affected booths on basis of recommendations from Collectors.

The poll watchdog confirmed that as many as 15 booths in Cuttack where disturbances were noticed would be put to reelections. Similarly 13 booths in Puri, 11 booths in Kendrapara and 5 in Jajpur district also witnessed untoward incidents and fresh polls will also be conducted at those places.

Speaking to media persons SEC Secretary Rabindranath Sahu said till now the dates of repoll have not been finalized yet but they would be completed by February 21.

In reaction to attack on polling party by some miscreants at Kendrapara, Sahu said he had instructed district collectors and SPs to provide adequate security to officials. “Tight security will be ensured to the officials during pre and post polling and during their travel,” he said.

During the first phase, elections were done for 188 Zilla Parishad posts, 1506 Gram Panchayats and 20,369 ward member posts. Out of the total 58, 28,446 voters a turnout of 71 per cent were seen in the state. While the BJD has won the majority of seats with 103, BJP made everyone ponder with its impressive 71 seats. The Congress has been pushed to the rear end of the completion with a paltry 11 seats while 3 candidates went to independent party.