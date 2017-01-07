SEC announces schedule for Panchayat polls

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission on Saturday announced schedule for the three tier panchayat elections in the state which is scheduled to be held in five phases starting from February 13.

Elections for all zilla parishad zones under a block will be held on a single day. The first phase of election is on 13th February for which polls will be conducted across 189 zilla parishad zones of 65 blocks. The second phase polls kicks off on January 15 while the polls for third phase will be held on February 17.

For both the phases polls will be carried out across 175 zilla parishad zones of 65 blocks.

Similarly, during the fifth and sixth phase polls will be carried out across 165 zilla parishad zones of 62 blocks and 151 zilla parishads of 51 blocks respectively.

Meanwhile, elections in Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district will be carried out on January 19 and 21 while for Kolanara block in Rayagada district elections will be conducted on January 17 and 19.