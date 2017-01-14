SEC advises again and again to all the collectors

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission(SEC) on Friday has asked all the collectors across the state to remove posters and hoardings that has been installed in violation of model code of conduct imposed till February 21 ahead of upcoming panchayat polls.

The SEC has asked the collectors to properly execute the order as they have failed to remove the hoardings as per previous order. The collectors has been directed to report to the commission immediately after removal of this hoardings. Earlier on January 4, the SEC had asked all the collectors to remove all the hoardings and posters highlighting the government schemes and programmes.

Also, the commission had asked all the union and state governments to stop using mass media to highlight the promotional activities and schemes in lieu of the three-tier panchayat polls to start from February 13 of this year.