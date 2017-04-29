Headlines

Sec 144 in Dhamnagar, Five platoon police deployed

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
dhamnagar sec 144

Dhamnagar: The violence in Bhadrak earlier this month had just subsided when another issue has come up to haunt the district. On late Friday night, four houses in Dhamnagar were set on fire suddenly leading to tension in the area.

The houses were torched in Bazar Sahi just behind the police station here. The houses belong to Sanatan Jena, Rabindra Sahu and Bidyadhar Behera. Three days ago Sahu’s house was partially destroyed in a fire. But on Friday the entire house was burnt down. The local fire fighters doused the fire soon.

Police has issued 24 hour 144 in the area. On Saturday early morning, Bhadrak SP and Collector reached the spot with five platoon police.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Ramdev Ramdev
11.0K
Latest News Update

Ramdev baba accident goes viral
7th Pay 7th Pay
6.3K
Headlines

State Fitment Panel on 7th Pay to table report today
Odia song Odia song
5.3K
Entertainment

Popular Odia Song “Jai Phula” in America gym center
Vajpayee Vajpayee
4.1K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik meets Atal Bihari Vajpayee, asks about health
Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
3.6K
Headlines

Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
To Top