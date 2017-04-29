Sec 144 in Dhamnagar, Five platoon police deployed

Dhamnagar: The violence in Bhadrak earlier this month had just subsided when another issue has come up to haunt the district. On late Friday night, four houses in Dhamnagar were set on fire suddenly leading to tension in the area.

The houses were torched in Bazar Sahi just behind the police station here. The houses belong to Sanatan Jena, Rabindra Sahu and Bidyadhar Behera. Three days ago Sahu’s house was partially destroyed in a fire. But on Friday the entire house was burnt down. The local fire fighters doused the fire soon.

Police has issued 24 hour 144 in the area. On Saturday early morning, Bhadrak SP and Collector reached the spot with five platoon police.