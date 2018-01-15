Seashore scam: Dhenkanal Police to take Prashant Dash on two-day remand today

Bhubaneswar: In yet another development in the multi-crore chit fund scam, the Dhenkanal Police will again take the Seashore Group CMD Prashant Dash on a two-day remand starting from today, after his five-day remand ended.

Sources said, Dhenkanal police will further interrogate Dash for deriving more information regarding his involvement in the chit fund scam.

Earlier on January 5, the Seashore chief walked out of Jharpara circle jail after he was granted bail in eight cases but however, he was again arrested from his residential house on January 6 in connection with three chit fund cases pending with the Dhenkanal police.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also filed second charge-sheet in the Seashore chit fund scam naming five persons including BJD’s Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Prabhat Biswal and his wife Laxmibilasini.

The charge-sheet consisting of 100 pages contains statements of at least 60 witnesses which points out involvement of Biswal in extending undue favours to Seashore Group by allowing the company to operate its business in several parts of his constituency in Cuttack. Similarly, the MLA’s wife has been accused for being involved in a land deal with Seashore Group chief Prashant Dash.