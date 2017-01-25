Seashore link: CBI inspects bank accounts of MLA Pravat Biswal

Bhubaneswar: With CBI’s intensifying scanner on Cuttack Chowdwar MLA Pravat Biswal in connection with Seashore Chit Fund scam, the probing agency has started inspection of his bank accounts to trace any irregularities and links with Seashore scam.

His wife Lakshmi Bilasini is also under the purview of CBI’s investigations. On Tuesday after notified to appear, the Manager of UBI branch of Jagatpur deposed before the CBI office and handed over the papers linked with the MLA.

Speaking to media men, the manager said that back in 2009, the MLA took about Rs 50 lakh loan from the bank. But over all these years, Biswal has been able to repay only Rs 20 lakh while he is repaying the rest of money. “Since the CBI had queried about the deal I submitted all the requisite paper works,”

Similarly, some contractors who were grilled by the apex investigative agency on Monday revealed that Biswal’s wife had taken money from them. They have also submitted an affidavit to claim their submission.

Meanwhile, the CBI had commented that a forensic investigation would be conducted to check the validity and timeliness of the affidavit.

Notably, on January 12, the CBI conducted simultaneous raids across 36 different places in the state including the residence of Pravat. The agency unearthed some incriminating documents regarding Pravat, and his wife’s link with some other corporators and contractors in connection with the scam.