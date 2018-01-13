Seashore chit fund scam: CBI names MLA Prabhat Biswal, 4 others in 2nd chargesheet

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed second charge-sheet in the multi-crore Seashore chit fund scam against five persons including BJD’s Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Prabhat Biswal and his wife Laxmibilasini.

Three others who have been named in the charge-sheet are retired OAS officer Pradeep Hota, wife Pratima Hota and another official of the ponzi firm.

The charge-sheet consisting of 100 pages contains statements of at least 60 witnesses which points out involvement of Biswal in extending undue favours to Seashore Group by allowing the company to operate its business in several parts of his constituency in Cuttack. Similarly, the MLA’s wife has been accused for being involved in a land deal with Seashore Group CMD Prashant Dash.

Earlier, both Biswal and his wife were quizzed by the Central probe agency several times in connection with a land deal with Seashore CMD Prashant Das. The couple had failed to provide necessary documents including sale deed of the land and obtained a financial benefit of Rs 25 lakh with the help of forged documents.

The accused OAS officer has been named in the chargesheet for extending undue favour to the chit fund company in its capacity as the Managing Director of Agricultural Promotion and Investment Corporation Limited (APICOL).

CBI had earlier filed a 276-page chargesheet in the case in which it named Seashore chief Prashant Dash, his brother Pravat Dash and middleman Subhankar Nayak.