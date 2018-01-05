Headlines

Seashore chit fund accused Prashant Dash walks out of jail

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Prashant Dash

Bhubaneswar: Chit fund scam accused and Seashore Group of Companies CMD Prashant Dash was today released from Jharpada Special Jail here.

Dash walked out of the jail as he has been granted bail in eight cases against him by CBI and Crime Branch.

In 2013, Dash was arrested by the state Crime Branch from Mumbai for allegedly duping Rs 578.20 crores from thousands of investors across the state. He was lodged at Jharpada jail in Odisha capital since then.

Later, the case was handed over to the CBI following a Supreme Court order.

