Dhenkanal: The District and Sessions Judge on Thursday granted bail to Seashore Group CMD Prashant Dash against Rs 2 lakh bail bond and two sureties.

Notably, Dash had been arrested again from his residence in Bhubaneswar in connection with three chit fund-related cases pending with the Dhenkanal district police, a day after his release from the Jharpara jail in Bhubaneswar on January 5.

He was taken on a five-day remand; and later on, a three-day remand by the police for interrogation.