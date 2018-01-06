Seashore chief Prashant Dash arrested again

Bhubaneswar: A day after his release from jail, scam-tainted Seashore Group CMD Prashant Dash was arrested again from his residence here today in connection with three chit fund cases pending with the Dhenkanal Police.

Dhenkanal Police arrested Dash from his Jharpara residence this morning acting under a warrant issued by Orissa High Court in at least three cases pertaining to chit fund scam lodged against him in the district.

Speaking to media persons, Dash said that the arrest has been made as per the provisions under law of the land because courts never issue warrant against a person who is already behind bars.

Notably, Dash was released from Jharpara Special Jail on Friday after Orissa High Court granted him bail in as many as eight cases related to ponzi scam.

Prashant Dash was arrested by Crime Branch of Odisha Police from Mumbai on June 20, 2013 after a chit fund scam over Rs 500 crore surfaced against his company Seashore Group. Later the case was handed over to CBI which filed a 276-page charge sheet against Dash, after investigation.