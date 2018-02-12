Latest News Update

Search operation conducted at Rohini Ashram in Delhi

New Delhi: A search operation was conducted at the absconding Baba Virender Dev Dikshit’s ashram in Rohini on Sunday, in connection with the case of illegal confinement of 40 girls inside the ashram.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, along with Delhi Police and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), reached the north Delhi-based ashram, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya, for the investigation.

In December last year, more than 40 girls were rescued in an operation that was carried out at the ashram, after the High Court formed a panel consisting of lawyers and Maliwal.

On January 30, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted a demolition drive in the ashram, and three cases were registered by the CBI against Dixit, on January 3.

On January 4, the Delhi High Court appointed a committee to file a status report in connection with the case.

In a February 5 hearing, the Delhi High Court issued a lookout notice against Dikshit and ordered the ashram to remove the word ‘University’ from its name on grounds that the University Grants Commission (UGC) prohibits the use of the term by a non-legal entity.

