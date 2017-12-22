Scores of BJP workers detained in clashes with police in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Scores of BJP workers were detained today after a scuffle ensued between police and the party workers while staging demonstration in front of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office.

According to reports, workers of the saffron party had staged demonstration in front of the office alleging BMC’s inefficiency and corruption in the body.

However, tension erupted as BJP workers reportedly hurled eggs at the office shouting slogans against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and BMC Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena while gheraoing it.

Later, they tried to barge into the office by breaking barricades following which a scuffle ensued between policemen and the BJP workers and they threw water pouches at the cops.

Hundreds of workers have been detained in connection with the incident.