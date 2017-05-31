Scientists discover new way to stop cancer

New Delhi: In the ongoing battle against cancer, an international team led by scientists from Johns Hopkins University has, for the first time, found the reasons behind the spread of cancer and what could slow it down.

This is important because 90% of cancer deaths are caused when cancer cells break off from the origin and start spreading elsewhere in the body. There are no existing drugs for stopping this spread, known as metastasis, of cancer.

The researchers found that when cancer cells get densely packed they secrete two proteins that deliver a stark message to other cells: go away. This causes the cancer cells to break off from the pack and float through the blood stream or lymphatic system to other sites and start growing afresh.