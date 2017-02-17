Headlines

Scientists discover 8th Continent “Zealandia”

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Zealandia

New Delhi: Scientists have recently discovered what seems to be 8th Continent of the World called “Zealandia”.  The new Continent with 94% of the land is submerged underwater.

It has been revealed that it comprises New Zealand and New Caledonia islands.

Located in the southwest of the Pacific Ocean, the continent ranges around 3 million square miles and is believed to have connected the islands by a submerged continental crust.

Moreover, Zealandia, as many scientists put to claim, is considered as the youngest, thinnest and most submerged land among other continents.

