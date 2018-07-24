Scientists develop world’s fastest rotor

Beijing: Scientists have developed the World’s fastest man-made rotor. The spinning mechanism revolves 60 billion times per minute. This rotor is expected to help scientists in studying quantum mechanics.

The rotor has been developed with collaboration of the scientists at the Purdue, Peking University, Tsinghua University, and the Collaborative Innovation Center of Quantum Matter in Beijing.

Tongcang Li, assistant professor of physics and astronomy, and electrical and computer engineering at Purdue University said, “This study has many applications, including material science. We can study the extreme conditions different materials can survive in.”

“People say that there is nothing in a vacuum, but in physics, we know it’s not really empty. There are a lot of virtual particles which may stay for a short time and then disappear. We want to figure out what’s really going on there, and that’s why we want to make the most sensitive torsion balance,” he added.