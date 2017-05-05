Science Express exhibition train to halt at three stations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Science Express Biodiversity special exhibition train that is visiting various stations of the country will be halting at three stations in Odisha to create awareness about environment for visitors.

The train is to make a stop at four stations under East Coast Railway zone which include Puri, Bhadrak, Chhatrapur in Odisha. The fourth station is Kottapalasa where the exhibition train will halt.

The Science Express will reach Bhadrak on May 9 and will be open for exhibition till May 12. Similarly, at Puri the train will be available for visit from May 13 to 16 and from May 17 to 19 at Chhatrapur. Apart from holidays, the train will be open daily from 10 am to 6 pm for visitors.

The train has 16 AC coaches and each is dedicated to interesting audio visual and illustrated information and statistics on environmental issues.