Schools shut, security tightened as Left calls for Andhra Pradesh bandh

Pragativadi News Service
Amaravati: Security has been tightened in Andhra Pradesh where the Left parties and several other smaller parties have called for a state-wide bandh  on Thursday to protests the injustice meted out to their state in this year’s budget.

YSR Congress and Congress have also backed the shutdown call. The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has also called for protests across the state to express solidarity with its lawmakers, who have been constantly trying to stall the proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament to demand justice to the state.

Schools have declared holiday as a precautionary measure and more police personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Disappointed with budget allocation for the state, Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had called for a meeting with party leaders to discuss the future course of action.

