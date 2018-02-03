School teacher arrested for touching private parts of minor girl student

Jajpur: In yet another incident of crime against minor girls, a school teacher has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving and inappropriately touching a class 9 girl student at the premises of a educational institution in Jajpur district, police said today.

The accused teacher identified as Sanjay Kumar Tripathy of Barapada government upgraded school was arrested on Friday for allegedly touching the private parts of the 14-year-old student in the school on January 27, the police said.

The incident came to light after the victim’s family lodged a complaint with the local police on Thursday.

As per the complaint, Tripathy asked the girl to lock the rooms in the school building after classes were over. When she was doing so he misbehaved with her by touching her body inappropriately, said a senior police official of Balichandrapur police station.

The girl narrated the ordeal to her mother after reaching home following which her mother approached the headmaster of the school on Monday. The headmaster sought two days to resolve the issue but no action was taken, police said.

The mother of the victim lodged a complaint with police on Thursday.

On the basis of the complaint, accused teacher was booked under relevant sections of the Nirbhaya Act and taken into custody, the IIC said.

Preliminary investigation showed the teacher misbehaved with the minor girl student, police said adding further probe is on.