School picnic bus hits roadside tree in Kandhamal; 15 injured

Phulbani: At least 15 schoolchildren were injured, three of them critically, after a bus carrying them hit a roadside tree in Kandhamal district on Monday.

The mishap occurred near Goalbada Square on Phulbani-Berhampur road at around 5 pm.

According to sources, the private bus named Gopinath carrying students from Buguda school in Ganjam district had gone to Sambalpur for the picnic. On return journey, the bus rammed into the roadside tree.

The 15 injured students were immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Phulbani.

Three of the injured, whose condition was stated to be critical, were later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Some eyewitnesses said the bus driver tried to overtake an auto-rickshaw and hit the roadside tree.

Meanwhile, Sadar police visited the spot and seized the bus.