Gorakhpur: A Class X boy forced Gorakhpur Police to spring into action when a Twitter account by the name of Om Prakash Singh, the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), issued directions online.

He tweeted directions to police constables to solve a case related to his brother. Fearing that directions are coming from the top, the cops, who were earlier ignoring the complaint that was filed by the boy’s brother, sprung into action and solved it on priority. They had little idea as who was behind that Twitter account.

The Twitter account which was also using Singh’s picture in uniform had asked the cops to act on a complaint where a man was duped of Rs 45,000.

The Twitter account, it turned out was created by a class-X boy who wanted action in a case where his elder brother was cheated of Rs 45,000. He succeeded with the local police in Gorakhpur, which had been allegedly sitting on their complaint, acting swiftly and also recovering Rs 30,000.

The boy and his friends were arrested when they were caught impersonating the UP top cop. They were, however, let off with a warning.

According to reports, the DGP office had reported the matter of a fake account in his name to the Hazratganj police over a month ago. The Twitter handle was using his name ‘OP Singh’ and had the DGP’s photo as its display picture but it was not being operated by him or his office. The case was assigned to the cyber cell of the UP Police which found that the account was being operated from a phone in Maharajganj police station area of Gorakhpur. They tracked down the person behind the Twitter handle, and found that it was a teenager.

The boy was finally detained on Saturday. He said that he got the idea from another boy of his village and then created the Twitter handle using his friend’s phone.