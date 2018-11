Koraput: A headmaster of a high school was allegedly attacked and looted of Rs 1.5 lakh by unidentified miscreants in Potangi block of Koraput district on Thursday.

The victim, who is posted in Renga High School, was on his way to the school from a bank along with his wife when the miscreants accosted them near Landiguda.

The desperadoes attacked the couple and fled with the cash. The victim suffered minor injuries in the attack. He lodged a complaint with the Town police in this regard.