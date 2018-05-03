School headmaster arrested by Vigilance accepting bribe

Subarnapur: A school headmaster was caught red handed by Vigilance sleuths today for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 7000 to release a payment in Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Madhusudan Mishra, the headmaster of Dubula Upper Primary School under Tarava police limits in Subarnapur district.

According to reports, the complainant was the president of the Managing Committee of the school during the financial year 2017-2018. As per approval of the Managing Committee, he was looking after the mid-day meal of the students. The rice for mid-day meal are provided by the Government, but the other expenses like dal, oil, salt, vegetables, eggs etc. are provided by the school headmaster from the account of the school as per vouchers submitted.

The complainant, who is no more the president of Managing Committee, submitted vouchers towards pending expenditures for one previous month to the Headmaster and requested for payment. However, Mishra demanded Rs.20,000 as bribe for release of the payment.

Later, the bribe deal was negotiated at Rs.7,000. Today the complainant reached at Dubula U.P. School and handed over the bribe amount to the headmaster. As per the plan laid by Vigilance, the headmaster was caught red handed while accepting the bribe.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance has registered a case and the residential house of Mishra is being searched.

The detection process is under progress. Accused Sri Madhusudan Mishra will be arrested and forwarded to the Court of Spl Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir, informed a press release.