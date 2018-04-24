School girls molested by headmaster, parents lock up school in Kakatpur

Konark: Tension ran high at Kakatpur in Puri district today after the students of Sunaribasta Project Upper Primary School along with their parents locked up the school in protest against the alleged molestation of three minor students by the concerned headmaster.

As per sources, the minor girls- two Class 5 students and one Class 4 student of the school informed their parents that the headmaster called them to his room yesterday and indulged in objectionable activities and talks with them.

As soon as the news spread like wildfire, a group of locals including parents of the students stormed into the school, locked up the rooms and detained the headmaster.

However, the headmaster refuted the allegations leveled against him.

“Three assistant block education officers have been sent to the school to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and submit a report in this regard to the block education officer. Further action will be taken after examining the inquiry report”, said an official.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged against the school teacher at Kakatpur police station.