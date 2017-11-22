PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

SCB Professor Dr Rabindra Jena in vigilance net

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
SCB

Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance today conducted simultaneous raids at 12 places associated to SCB Medical College and Hospital Professor & HOD of Clinical Hematology Rabindra Jena over the allegation of accumulating and possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The vigilance sleuths searched places including his residence and paternal house in Cuttack and Kendrapara districts.

Reportedly, the 12 places which were raided by the anti-graft agency include Jena’s official quarter -No. JO/4 in SCB Medical College Campus, House No-B/1483 in Sector 6 in CDA area, House No- 114 at Mahanadi Vihar, Flat No- 302 in Majesty Tower in Mangalabag area, offices of the Principal, Superintendent, HLL life Care Medicine Store, Central Store, SCB Medical College, Dr Jena’s paternal house at Vijaynagar village under Mahakalpada block in Kendrapara district, Plot No- 396 in Mahanadi Vihar and OM Maa Diognastic Centre at Ranihat in the city.

The raid was underway and more details awaited.

Comments

