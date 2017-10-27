SCB House Surgeons to continue strike

Cuttack: The cease-work stir of the house surgeons of the SCB Medical College and Hospital here entered the second day on Thursday. The strike is unlikely to end soon as the House Surgeon Association decided to continue the strike indefinitely till their demands are fulfilled.

Initially protesting against an alleged assault on one of their colleagues by a relative of a patient on Tuesday night, the house surgeons from Wednesday morning have been boycotting their duties demanding a hike in their stipend and removal of Hospital Superintendent Dr Shyama Kanungo from her post.

Hospital sources, however, informed that the strike has so far not affected the treatment of patients.

The Government on Wednesday had made it clear that if required, doctors from outside would be roped in to assist in the patient care.

Meanwhile, some members of the House Surgeon Association met Health Minister Pratap Jena on Thursday. The Minister reportedly assured the delegate that their demands would be sincerely looked into and asked them to first call off the strike.