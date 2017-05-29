SCB hospital turns rowdy, Medicos thrash patient’s attendants

Cuttack: In a shameful incident, the SCB Medical College and Hospital today witnessed a rowdy scenario after a group of junior doctors (PG) allegedly thrashed attendants of a patient for not following their order for vacating a bed in the Orthopedics department here.

Three attendants identified as Kumudini Ray, Pradyumna Rout and Krushna Das have been beaten up by the medicos following which they sustained multiple injuries.

Sources said, a patient of Puri was admitted to the hospital under the orthopedic department after he met an accident about 3 weeks ago.

However, stating no apt reason, two junior doctors today allegedly insisted the patient’s wife Kumudini and other relatives to vacate the bed following which a squabble occurred. Being annoyed, the junior medicos along with some fellow doctors thrashed them after locking them up in a room, the patients kin alleged.