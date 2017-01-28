SCB college girl harassment issue: Case mutually resolved

Cuttack: When the investigation process of the complaint lodged by the fourth year girl student of SCB Medical college here in the city is continuing, the college authorities at the same time has claimed that the matter has been solved with mutual understanding.

As per College Administrative Officer Pratap Mishra has said that both the parties including the paresnts of the girl students who had lodged an FIR in the Mangalabag police station has agreed with a conclusion not to drag the case the further and has ensured that such incidents are not repeated in future.

He said that the students have realized their faults and have also agreed to convene a meeting among them to ensure that such cases do not happen in future.