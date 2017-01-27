SCB college girl alleges of harassment

Cuttack: A fourth year MBBS girl student of SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Thursday has brought down allegations of lewd comments, misbehavior and harassment against her male seniors.

According to her complaints, she was abused and harassed by her seniors on Wednesday night during a function on the premises.

Basing on her FIR, the Mangalabag Police Station has registered a case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 34 (criminal acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

Moreover, she apologized to her senior and alleged that despite her apology she was harassed.