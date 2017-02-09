Headlines

AT scam: Pradeep Sethy to be trialed through video conferencing

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Pradeep Sethi

Bhubaneswar: Artha Tatwa Chit Fund scam main accused Pradeep Sethy will be produced before the court through video conferencing during his trial here on Thursday.

Earlier while speaking to media persons during his court trail back on January 31, Sethy had revealed about involvement of two ministers in the multi-crore scam. He had confirmed that he would reveal their names today.

Notably, Sethy is currently lodged at Jharpada jail along with his four other associates on charges of duping hundreds of crores from innocent depositors on promise of high return.

The CBI has been investigating the ponzi scam but the court has also handed over the investigation to SFIO, an agency operating under Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Earlier on Tuesday a team of Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) grilled Sethy and other directors, including Jyotiprakash Jayaprakash, Srikrushna Padhi, Manoj Patnaik and Deepak Parikh inside the jail.

Their statements have been recorded and after the probe is completed the report is likely to be submitted to the court within the next month.

