Latest News Update

SC warns Sahara chief Subrata Roy to pay up or go to jail

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Subrat Roy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday warned Sahara group chief Subrata Roy that he will be jailed if he fails to submit Rs 2,050 crore by July 15, sources said.

Subrata Roy, who was arrested in 2014 and given bail last year, was present in court and told judges that he would furnish two cheques for the same amount.

He took an undertaking in SC to pay Rs 1,500 crore in SEBI-Sahara account on or before June 15. He furnished a post-dated cheque of Rs 552 crore to be realised by the mentioned date.

The Supreme Court asked Roy to be present in court on June 19, the next date of hearing.

The SC had in August 2012 ordered Sahara to repay over Rs 25,000 crore to investors by depositing the amount with market regulator SEBI after it found that two group companies – Sahara Real Estate and Sahara Housing – had illegally collected the sum from three crore investors. Sahara has so far deposited over Rs 11,000 crore, of which Rs 6,000 crore was paid after the apex court sent Roy and two directors to jail on March 4, 2014.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

old baby old baby
14.6K
Latest News Update

In pics: 8 month old baby from Punjab Weighing 17 Kg
Ramdev Ramdev
7.5K
Latest News Update

Ramdev baba accident goes viral
Odia song Odia song
4.9K
Entertainment

Popular Odia Song “Jai Phula” in America gym center
Vajpayee Vajpayee
3.9K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik meets Atal Bihari Vajpayee, asks about health
coaches coaches
2.9K
Headlines

Railways to increase 3AC coaches in long distance trains
To Top