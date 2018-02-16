SC transfers Kunduli suicide case to Orissa High Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today transferred the alleged Kunduli gang rape and suicide case to Orissa High Court for hearing.

Hearing a writ petition filed by the victim’s brother appealing for the CBI probe into the case, the apex court bench comprising of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit directed the Orissa High Court to hear the case.

The victim’s brother on Feb 7 had moved the apex court seeking CBI probe into gang rape of her sister by security personnel and her suicide.

The victim’s brother had alleged that he has no faith on the investigation by the state police and prayed the apex court to order for a CBI inquiry.

He had also reportedly mentioned in the petition that the state police tried to sabotage the investigation by manipulating the medical evidences.

He had earlier filed a case at the Koraput Sessions Court alleging that negligence on the part of several government officials in the matter led to the suicide.

Notably, the deceased girl was allegedly gang raped by security personnel in October last year and later committed suicide in January, 2018.

Worth mentioning, five PILs have already been filed in Orissa High Court seeking CBI probe into Kunduli suicide.