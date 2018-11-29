SC told vision document on Taj Mahal to be submitted soon

New Delhi: The apex court has been informed that the vision document for protection of Taj Mahal from pollution will be submitted to Uttar Pradesh governement soon.

The School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in Delhi which has been entrusted with the responsility on Thursday has said the project is nearing finalisation.

Reports said the Uttar Pradesh government has told the Supreme Court a study is being conducted by Ahmedabad-based Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology on declaration of Agra a heritage city.The government said it will take some time to submit the report.

The Uttar Pradesh government on July 24 submitted a draft vision document to the Supreme Court on the restoration of Taj Mahal.

Reports said the proposed draft vision also envisages declaring entire area near Taj Mahal a plastic-free zone.