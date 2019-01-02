SC to hear plea on Meghalaya mine disaster

By pragativadinewsservice
Meghalaya mine disaster
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a plea on the mine disaster in Meghalaya.

The plea is regarding the deployment of adequate manpower and equipment for the rescue of miners trapped in a flooded mine in Meghalaya.

According to reports a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjay Krishan Kaul have agreed to hear the matter.

The petition by lawyer Aditya N. Prasad said the equipment to flush out the water being offered by Kirloskars and Tata Trust should be immediately airlifted to the site.

